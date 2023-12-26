Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
