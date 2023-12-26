Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PEB stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,485,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

