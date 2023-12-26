Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

PSFE stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paysafe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

