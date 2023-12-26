Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51. The company has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

