OMG Network Price Hits $0.92 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $129.71 million and approximately $36.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00109123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005520 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

