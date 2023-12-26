NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,543,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,563,543. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.