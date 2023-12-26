NovaPoint Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $585,552,000 after acquiring an additional 585,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,195,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

