NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.74. The stock had a trading volume of 519,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,757. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

