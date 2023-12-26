NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,721 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.89. 515,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.99. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

