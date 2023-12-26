NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 689 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

