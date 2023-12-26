Niobium Coin Price Reaches $1.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $62.84 million and approximately $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.00024418 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

