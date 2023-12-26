Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

