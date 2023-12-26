Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $380.65 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $386.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

