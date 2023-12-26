NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

