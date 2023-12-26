NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

