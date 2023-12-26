NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 45,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.