New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTM remained flat at $23.55 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
