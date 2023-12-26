Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $23.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nevro

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $778.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.