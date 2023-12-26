Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $383.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $365.00.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $388.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

AMP stock opened at $376.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $382.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

