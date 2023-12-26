Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives $8.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

MNTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of -0.32. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 108,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,821 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.