Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

