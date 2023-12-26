Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,501,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,236,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,186 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after purchasing an additional 548,809 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.