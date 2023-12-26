Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Stephens

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVO. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVO

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $722.08 million, a P/E ratio of -255.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 215,278 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.