Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $10.23 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,993 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.60. 678,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

