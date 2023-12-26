McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

