Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.11. 352,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $427.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.