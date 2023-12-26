Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.57. 312,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $397.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $427.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.54.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

