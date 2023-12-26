Marion Wealth Management Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $486.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

