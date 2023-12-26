Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $11.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 5.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

