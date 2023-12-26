Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
