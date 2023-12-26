Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.15. The company had a trading volume of 573,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average is $214.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

