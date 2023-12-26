Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. 302,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.