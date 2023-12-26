LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 11,910 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $54,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.