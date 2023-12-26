LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 1,510 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $52,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,608.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,607.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,540.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

