Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Lazard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lazard by 668.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 592,448 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Lazard by 265.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 574,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 6,544.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lazard by 84.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 466,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.