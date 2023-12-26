Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,598. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

