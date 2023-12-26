Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 33,972,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,791,301. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

