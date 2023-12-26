KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.