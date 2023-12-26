Kava Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.21 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Kava has a total market cap of $937.32 million and $25.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00109123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,062,307,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,062,435,937 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

