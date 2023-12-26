Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.80.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $317.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $193.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

