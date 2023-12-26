John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 214,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 237,708 shares.The stock last traded at $52.65 and had previously closed at $52.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 178,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,839,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

