Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

