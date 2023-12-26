ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) versus Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Head to Head Contrast

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ITEX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $337.37 million 3.17 -$71.49 million ($0.06) -471.59

ITEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ITEX has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.6% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ITEX and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 2 8 0 2.80

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 38.02%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -0.66% -0.30% -0.09%

Summary

Fiverr International beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

(Get Free Report)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.