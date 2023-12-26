iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 4,320,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,797,760. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.