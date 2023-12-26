iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 727,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

