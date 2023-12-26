iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.99. 2,720,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,007. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

