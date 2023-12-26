iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,748. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

