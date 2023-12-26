IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes $1.90 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $2,019,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 4,437,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,850,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

