IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

PAYX traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.13. 664,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

