IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.12. 287,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

